Arweave Market Capitalization Tops $164.61 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $4.93 or 0.00015576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $164.61 million and approximately $13.11 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00066123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.05 or 0.00591072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00044412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,262.71 or 0.03990107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016304 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arweave

