Aryacoin (AYA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $120,564.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aryacoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and $120,564.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00174412 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001331 BTC.

About Aryacoin