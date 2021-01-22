AS Roma Fan Token One Day Volume Reaches $3.01 Million (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token token can now be purchased for $4.05 or 0.00012500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00052286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00125076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00072226 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00279506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00069927 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00040109 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios . AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma

AS Roma Fan Token Token Trading

AS Roma Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AS Roma Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

