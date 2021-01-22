Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Shares Gap Down to $8.25

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $7.58. Ashford shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

AINC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ashford from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Ashford alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.66.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 60.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Ashford by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 22,263 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ashford in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.