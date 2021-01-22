Ashland Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,660 put options on the company. This is an increase of 550% compared to the typical daily volume of 409 put options.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $89.24.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

In other Ashland Global news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $695,626. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 6,944.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ashland Global by 13.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

