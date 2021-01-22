ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 5,800 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) received a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.14% from the company’s current price.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,650 ($86.88) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASOS Plc (ASC.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,147.13 ($67.25).

Get ASOS Plc (ASC.L) alerts:

Shares of ASC traded down GBX 52 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,788 ($62.56). 172,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,759.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,565. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.12. ASOS Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,375 ($57.16), for a total transaction of £6,475,000 ($8,459,628.95).

About ASOS Plc (ASC.L)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.