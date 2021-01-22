Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares fell 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. 9,628,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 14,985,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASRT. Gabelli downgraded shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Get Assertio alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $76.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.51 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 145.15% and a negative return on equity of 259.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 6,784,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total value of $2,510,203.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,784,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,204 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 307,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio by 12.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 393,433 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio by 39.2% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Assertio during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Assertio by 5,626.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.