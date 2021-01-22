Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,420 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,571 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $362.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

