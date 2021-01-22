Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Acquires 22,004 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.0% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $15,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 383,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

