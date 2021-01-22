Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,411 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,125 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.9% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

