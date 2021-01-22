Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 443.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,007 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.3% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

