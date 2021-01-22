AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.26. 802,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,569,450. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.64.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

