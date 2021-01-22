AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,575 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 6,575 ($85.90) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday, December 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock traded up GBX 127 ($1.66) on Friday, hitting GBX 7,777 ($101.61). The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,377. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52-week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a market cap of £102.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,582.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,199.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78.

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

About AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

