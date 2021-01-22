Asura Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $39.00 (ASA)

Asura Coin (CURRENCY:ASA) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Asura Coin has a total market capitalization of $51,996.17 and $39.00 worth of Asura Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asura Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Asura Coin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00122630 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00071332 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00272768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00067064 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00038665 BTC.

Asura Coin Token Profile

Asura Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,932,400 tokens. Asura Coin’s official Twitter account is @asuracoin . The Reddit community for Asura Coin is /r/AsuraCoin . Asura Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@asuracoin . Asura Coin’s official website is asuracoin.io

Buying and Selling Asura Coin

Asura Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

