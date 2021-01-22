Atari Token (ATRI) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Atari Token has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Atari Token has a total market capitalization of $9.06 million and $42,940.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atari Token token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atari Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00068864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.03 or 0.00584368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,393.12 or 0.04284083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016847 BTC.

Atari Token Profile

Atari Token (CRYPTO:ATRI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,481,204,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,393,798 tokens. The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com . Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari

Buying and Selling Atari Token

Atari Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atari Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atari Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atari Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atari Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.