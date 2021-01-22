Atari Token (ATRI) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Atari Token token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges. Atari Token has a total market capitalization of $8.49 million and approximately $45,840.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atari Token has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00066882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00579468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00043882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.98 or 0.04125914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016240 BTC.

About Atari Token

Atari Token (CRYPTO:ATRI) is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,481,204,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,393,798 tokens. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari . The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com

Buying and Selling Atari Token

Atari Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atari Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atari Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

