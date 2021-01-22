Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.98

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.98 and last traded at $56.85, with a volume of 64582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.87.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SEB Equity Research lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

