Atlas Protocol Price Up 5.3% This Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $223,628.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

