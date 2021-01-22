Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Gap Up to $1.67

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.89. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 1,227,945 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 119,497.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.27% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.