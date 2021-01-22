AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Lessened by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 263,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 190,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,549,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,140,000 after purchasing an additional 119,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

