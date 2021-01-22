AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AT&T by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,917,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,719,000 after acquiring an additional 770,484 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $28.83 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

