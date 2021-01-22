ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) (LON:ATQT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.08

ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) (LON:ATQT)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and traded as high as $42.44. ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 310,976 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of £81.40 million and a P/E ratio of -21.84.

About ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) (LON:ATQT)

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides e-commerce site search, merchandising, and product recommendation technology in the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, other European countries, and internationally. It offers Software as a Service solutions in the areas of search, navigation, recommendations, personalization, merchandising, and internationalization.

