Atwater Malick LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.7% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $161.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.13. The stock has a market cap of $425.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $164.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

