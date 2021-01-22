Atwater Malick LLC Purchases 2,878 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 57.9% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

