Auctus Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 76.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $198,686.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Auctus has traded up 50.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.99 or 0.00567707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.50 or 0.04232584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00016404 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,708,410 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

