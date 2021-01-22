Audius Market Cap Tops $25.06 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Audius has a total market capitalization of $25.06 million and $5.93 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00052108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00124357 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00072263 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00278848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00068882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00039318 BTC.

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

Audius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

