Augur Reaches Market Cap of $201.52 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Augur has a market cap of $201.52 million and $22.45 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Augur has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for $18.32 or 0.00056535 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00067092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $189.67 or 0.00585320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00043692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.70 or 0.04152854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016448 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur (CRYPTO:REP) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

