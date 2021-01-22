Aurora Hits Market Cap of $16.33 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Aurora token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $16.33 million and $850,816.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00065689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.63 or 0.00569089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00043628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.75 or 0.04191754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016381 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

