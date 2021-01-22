Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective by research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NDA. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aurubis AG (NDA.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.61 ($74.84).

Get Aurubis AG (NDA.F) alerts:

ETR NDA traded up €3.86 ($4.54) on Friday, hitting €69.98 ($82.33). 251,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis AG has a twelve month low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a twelve month high of €69.84 ($82.16). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis AG (NDA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.