AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.58

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.58 and traded as high as $26.69. AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) shares last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 105,591 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACQ. CIBC lifted their price target on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22. The stock has a market cap of C$725.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.58.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.86. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. Research analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 2.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.