Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.93

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $109.93 and last traded at $109.56, with a volume of 3061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. UBS Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average of $94.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $6.44. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Autohome by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 451,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 55,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the period.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

