Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 41.5% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 101.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Insiders have sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $161.03 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

