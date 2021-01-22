Autonio 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $101,457.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $101,457.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00052019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00123829 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00072079 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00276119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00068331 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039241 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

