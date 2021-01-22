Avalanche Market Capitalization Hits $1.00 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $175.99 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $13.01 or 0.00040122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00124977 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00072316 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00278988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00069585 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,956.30 or 0.92392307 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

Avalanche Coin Trading

Avalanche can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

