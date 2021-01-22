Avalanche Reaches Market Cap of $923.44 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $12.00 or 0.00037685 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $923.44 million and $176.84 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 28% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00054110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00127304 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00075710 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00280774 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00069324 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Buying and Selling Avalanche

Avalanche can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

