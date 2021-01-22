Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 158,893 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,893 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 41,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 67,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.63. 1,469,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,900. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average is $61.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

