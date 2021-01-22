Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,313 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $140.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,354. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.