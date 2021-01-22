Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 504,713 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after buying an additional 545,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325,689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,163 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,816,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,278,000 after purchasing an additional 267,536 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,046,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,463,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.