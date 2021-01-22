Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,729,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,894 shares during the quarter. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 30.07% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $258,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXTG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,064,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

NXTG traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $73.58. The company had a trading volume of 83,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,340. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.