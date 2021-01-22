Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669,237 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $74,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.28. 930,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,593. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average is $61.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $72.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

