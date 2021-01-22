Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,138 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $351.90. 1,805,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,134. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $353.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.49.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.