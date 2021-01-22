Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,398 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $173.61. The stock had a trading volume of 205,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,749. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.44 and a 200 day moving average of $145.43. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $174.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.