Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,934 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 962.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

BATS PTLC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.50. 140,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53.

