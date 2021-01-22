Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $10.42 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232,719 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,444,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,396,383. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $75.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

