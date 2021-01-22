Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $19.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,709 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.95% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $19,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.45. 33,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,467. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.70. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.62.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

