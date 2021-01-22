Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $20.76 Million Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,593 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 0.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $20,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

FMB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,019. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $57.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

