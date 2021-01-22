Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $25.95 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,316 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $25,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $74.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,305 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

