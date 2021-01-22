Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.27 Million Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,309 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.22% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,368,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,768,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,210,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 297.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 215,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSKR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,586. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $18.74.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

