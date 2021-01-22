Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,262 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,609 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,307,000 after purchasing an additional 668,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15,619.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 586,823 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,146,000 after buying an additional 452,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 778,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,970,000 after buying an additional 339,306 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB remained flat at $$110.19 during midday trading on Friday. 849,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,826. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.