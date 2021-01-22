Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,666,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,591,130. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.03. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.80.

